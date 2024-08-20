GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP attacks govt. over boy’s drowning; AAP pins blame on Saxena

Published - August 20, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

  

A day after a seven-year-old boy drowned in a drain in the Wazirpur area, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “negligence” was to blame for several such deaths due to waterlogging in the Capital recently.

“The drain in which the boy drowned comes under Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and its maintenance is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Both agencies have been negligent in ensuring public safety,” he added.

Reacting to the accusation, the ruling AAP held the area’s BJP councillor responsible for the death, saying it was his duty to ensure that all drains are covered.

“The BJP should at least not do theatrics over the death of a child,” the party said, terming the incident “extremely unfortunate”.

It also claimed that the boy slipped into the drain while defecating in the open as the toilets built in the area were “dismantled on the orders” of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

Raj Niwas denied the allegation.

Dirty politics: Raj Niwas

Officials at the L-G office accused AAP of “playing dirty politics instead of owning up to their faults”.

A senior Raj Niwas official said, “The L-G did not order for the removal of any toilet block. On the contrary, the L-G has been trying, despite shameless opposition by AAP, to improve things in the Capital. He got toilets constructed at the ISBT and Kamla Nagar Market, to name a few.”

