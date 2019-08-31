BJP attacks Delhi govt. over condition of public transport

A day after the Delhi Cabinet cleared a proposal allowing free rides to women commuters on State-run buses, the Opposition BJP attacked the AAP government over the existing condition of public transport infrastructure in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari expressed “anguish” over the condition of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to improve the condition of the public transporter after coming to power.

“Lakhs of people depend on the DTC to commute from their homes to workplaces every day. The condition of the terminals and bus stops is so bad that they have failed to provide any relief to the commuters. The Kejriwal government is fully responsible for it but he is mum on this issue,” Mr. Tiwari alleged in a statement, citing the collapse of a bus stop in Sultanpuri.

“Only 3,000 buses are plying on the roads of Delhi for about 2 crore citizens... People have to wait for hours to get the buses,” Mr. Tiwari alleged further.

Accusing Mr. Kejriwal of indulging in a “teaser” campaign in relation to the Capital’s public transport infrastructure, the North East Delhi MP alleged that the AAP government, which came to power with a massive mandate, had disappointed the people who had expressed hope in it.

“They [the voters] are disappointed. Kejriwal is misusing the government machinery for promoting himself through costly advertisements. Had he spent this amount on the procurement of new buses and renovation of terminals, the people might not have had to face shortage of buses and lack of facilities,” Mr. Tiwari argued.

“The people of Delhi very well understand the announcement of freebies and new lies and are looking towards the BJP with hope. We have to work to expose the failures of the Kejriwal government through the ‘Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra’,” he added.