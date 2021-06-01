BJP asks why ‘healthcare facilities failed despite AAP govt. spending over ₹40 cr.’

Party alleges CM not revealing exact number of deaths

The Delhi BJP on Monday said questions need to be raised why Delhi’s healthcare facilities failed during the second COVID wave that led to numerous deaths despite ₹44.262 crore being spent on the health sector.

The party also alleged that the Delhi government was discriminating among COVID warriors in terms of giving compensation on death in the line of duty and was not revealing the exact figures for the number of deaths.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta at a press conference said: “When people were dying in second COVID wave in absence of medical facilities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his team was busy thinking whom to blame for this and how to save the save face rather than controlling the situation, which led to many deaths.” Mr. Gupta said according to data from the municipal corporations, in the last week of April, 700 people were cremated or buried in on a day. But the State government data stated that not more than 450 died. He added that figures reveal that between April 1 to May 17 in all three corporations' crematoriums and cemeteries, there were 16,593 COVID victims whereas, during this period, the Kejriwal government released figure of only 11,061 deaths.

LOP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said records show that the number of COVID warriors is above 500 but the Delhi government has so far honoured only about a dozen of them.