BJP asks Mayor to appoint MCD panel on priority

September 21, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi’s upcoming festive season of Dussehra and Deepavali will plunge into darkness due to garbage pile-ups and sanitation woes if the Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi does not constitute the Standing Committee on priority basis, the Delhi BJP said on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor raised these concerns in a letter to Mayor Shelly Oberoi. Sources in AAP, however, allayed fears saying the situation is not as dire as projected in Mr. Kapoor’s letter.

Drawing issues related to sanitation, garbage collection and street light maintenance in the Central and South zones of MCD, the BJP spokesperson sought an urgent renewal of the contracts of workers attending to these matters that are set to lapse at the end of October.

The renewal, Mr. Kapoor pointed out, was contingent on the approval of the yet-to-be-constituted Standing Committee.

AAP sources said the Mayor has the power to give anticipatory approval for 45 days to contractors and that has already been done.

