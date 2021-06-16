BJP asks L-G to oversee cleaning of large drains

New Delhi

16 June 2021 23:27 IST

‘Delhi will be flooded if work not done’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to oversee cleaning of large drains in the Capital, failing which Delhi could face a flood-like situation.

Mr. Bidhuri said the arrival of monsoon was imminent and a welcome development but due to the alleged failure of the Delhi government to ensure that large drains under its jurisdiction were desilted on time, many parts of Delhi would face flooding.

“The PWD has not undertaken the cleaning of such drains and this is likely to complicate matters,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

The LoP said 1,400 kilometres of drains on arterial roads in Delhi were cleaned by PWD while 400 kilometres of small drains were cleaned by the three municipal corporations. The PWD had not undertaken any cleaning of large drains this year whereas the municipal corporations have already cleaned the small drains under them, he alleged.

“Due to the blockage of big drains, the small ones also get flooded which results in a flood-like situation in low lying areas. Such a situation could lead to an outbreak of malaria and dengue in the Capital,” he added.