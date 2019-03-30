BJP asks for extension on notice over chowkidar ad

The BJP has asked for a ten day extension on the show cause notice served for including clips of Army personnel in its ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun’ ad, despite clear directions not to do so by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) of the Delhi CEO’s office.

Certification for the advertisement given by the media and monitoring cell (MCMC) on March 16 was on the condition that clips of Army personnel are excluded. The show cause notice was served on Wednesday to BJP’s national election committee member Neeraj who had applied for the certification. He was given three days to respond.

Meanwhile, the advertisement, which contains a scene where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen walking alongside an Army officer at an official ceremony and another sequence where actors playing Army commandos are seen chest thumping and engaged in combat, continues to circulate on social media.

The video posted on the BJP’s YouTube handle on March 15 has received over 9.6 lakh views so far. It is pertinent to note here that the ECI’s guidelines issued in 2014, state that posts, including videos put up on the ‘self accounts’ of political parties, are not to be treated as ‘political advertisement.’