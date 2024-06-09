BJP asks Delhi Assembly Speaker to convene special session on water crisis

The BJP on Saturday wrote to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel demanding a special session of the House to discuss the prevailing water crisis “caused by mismanagement of the Delhi government”.

Meanwhile, Water Minister Atishi continued to blame Haryana for the water shortage, accusing the BJP’s State government of not releasing Delhi’s share of 1,050 cusecs of water in the Yamuna river through the Munak canal. “If the water level in Munak canal does not increase by tomorrow morning, water supply in the entire city will be affected,” the Minister said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital on Friday and asked Haryana to give the water the “right of passage”.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said during the summer, when Haryana releases 1,050 cusecs of water, Delhi receives about 995 cusecs. However, in the past week, the Capital has been getting much less water.

“The city received 924 cusecs on June 1, 884 cusecs on June 4, 856 cusecs on June 6, and 840 cusecs on June 7. During every summer, there is a loss of around 59 to 60 cusecs of water due to evaporation. However, if only 840 cusecs of water is reaching Delhi, it means Haryana is not releasing enough water in the Munak canal,” Ms. Atishi said.

Blaming the Delhi government for the crisis, BJP’s chief whip in the Assembly, Ajay Mahawar, requested the Speaker to “immediately call a special session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss and find a solution to this crisis and provide relief to the people from this disaster caused by mismanagement of the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board”.

BJP’s South Delhi MP-elect Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said water released by Himachal Pradesh takes 48 hours to reach the city and that the Water Minister had begun accusing the Haryana government even before the 137 cusecs of water had made its way to Delhi.