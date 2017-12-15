BJP asks CM to resign over homeless deaths

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday called for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign over the alleged failure of his government to prevent the reported deaths of as many as 91 homeless people in the Capital within the span of a fortnight.

Ninety-one deaths

Alleging that the deaths had exposed the insensitivity of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Mr. Tiwari said that the CM seemed to be treating the “humanitarian duty of protecting the homeless” from weather vagaries as “a game of scoring political points”.

“Be it during his 49-day government or soon after coming to power in 2015, the CM made tall claims to work for providing shelter to the homeless. Apart from announcing the setting up of new shelter homes and upgrading existing ones, he had said that old buses would be parked on streets during night for use as shelter homes,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“Keeping in view the big claims by the CM and the 91 deaths in Delhi during the last two weeks, the people of Delhi expect him to take responsibility and resign,” Mr. Tiwari said.

He added that he had requested Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to direct the Chief Secretary and other senior officers to conduct random checks at shelter homes to ensure that no inhabitant was being “forced to sleep on roads in Delhi”.