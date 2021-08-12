BJP asks CM to apologise to Anshu Prakash, dismiss two MLAs

NEW DELHI

12 August 2021 01:10 IST

Cong. says police made a weak case at Centre’s behest

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologise to former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash after a city court ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs in relation to his alleged assault at the Chief Minister’s residence in 2018.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta expressed surprise over Deputy CM Manish Sisodia “praising” AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal against whom the court ordered the framing of charges. “The charges against these MLAs have been framed under Sections 186, 353 of the IPC. It is shocking that Mr. Sisodia, rather than dismissing them from the party, is defending and praising such elements who indulge in acts of violence against the senior-most IAS officer,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Propriety demands that these two MLAs should be immediately dismissed from the party, especially now that charges have been framed against them. The fact that all this happened at the CM’s residence and in his presence also points a finger at him,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the framing of charges against the two AAP MLAs “proved” that the Chief Secretary was actually beaten.

“Mr. Kejriwal and some MLAs may have been given a clean chit due to lack of sustainable evidence but fixing of charges against the two MLAs shows that a beating took place in the CM’s presence and thus the CM is morally responsible. He should apologise to Mr. Prakash,” Mr. Kapoor said.

The Delhi Congress said the framing of charges against the MLAs was proof enough that there was a strong case for Mr. Prakash to approach a higher court to appeal against the discharge of Mr. Kejriwal and others.

‘CM should resign’

The party called for the suspension of the two MLAs and demanded the resignation of Mr. Kejriwal on moral grounds as the ‘assault’ occurred at the CM’s residence.

Delhi Congress chief. Ch. Anil Kumar said, “The very fact that the incident happened in the presence of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia at the CM’s official residence should automatically make out a case against the CM for instigating his MLAs to assault Mr. Prakash, which is an equally serious offence.”

“The fact that the police filed a very weak case against Mr. Kejriwal and his party MLAs shows that the BJP is keen to bail them out in return for Mr. Kejriwal’s silence on the Pegasus case and support for the Centre’s anti-farmer laws, one of which was validated in the Delhi Assembly,” he added.