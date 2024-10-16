BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as incharge for Delhi Assembly election

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Baijayant Panda as its election incharge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly poll amid detailed discussions with its local unit over its strategy and local leaders pressing for the declaration of candidates by early November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Panda, one of the BJP vice-presidents and a Lok Sabha member from Odisha’s Kendrapara, will be assisted by Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, who has been appointed as the co-incharge for the poll scheduled for early next year.

A BJP source said Mr. Panda’s appointment came as the party’s top leadership has been holding detailed deliberations with its local leaders for the past four days over the prospective candidates and its likely strategy for the Assembly election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said several senior Delhi BJP leaders had told their top brass during a recent brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore that they want “early declaration” of candidates, most likely by the first week of November, to get a head start over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

‘Adopt aggressive stance’

He said they also tried to impress on the BJP top leadership that the party stands a solid chance of making a comeback after over two and a half decades if it adopts an “aggressive stance” against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Estimating that the BJP may release its first list of candidates by first week of November, the source said, “Meanwhile, party workers and all seven Delhi Lok Sabha members have been instructed to take people’s feedback on issues faced by them.”

Another party leader said the BJP is following the same strategy it had adopted during the Lok Sabha poll earlier this year by declaring candidates early. “We want the candidates to become household names,” he added. Delhi BJP general secretary Pavan Rana also shared on X photos of party meetings in North West and Chandni Chowk districts. “The meetings saw in-depth discussion on the upcoming events,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.