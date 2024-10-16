GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as incharge for Delhi Assembly election

Party leadership holds detailed discussions with Delhi unit over its strategy; local leaders press for early declaration of candidates for advantage over AAP

Published - October 16, 2024 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Baijayant Panda as its election incharge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly poll amid detailed discussions with its local unit over its strategy and local leaders pressing for the declaration of candidates by early November.

Mr. Panda, one of the BJP vice-presidents and a Lok Sabha member from Odisha’s Kendrapara, will be assisted by Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, who has been appointed as the co-incharge for the poll scheduled for early next year.

A BJP source said Mr. Panda’s appointment came as the party’s top leadership has been holding detailed deliberations with its local leaders for the past four days over the prospective candidates and its likely strategy for the Assembly election.

He said several senior Delhi BJP leaders had told their top brass during a recent brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore that they want “early declaration” of candidates, most likely by the first week of November, to get a head start over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

‘Adopt aggressive stance’

He said they also tried to impress on the BJP top leadership that the party stands a solid chance of making a comeback after over two and a half decades if it adopts an “aggressive stance” against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Estimating that the BJP may release its first list of candidates by first week of November, the source said, “Meanwhile, party workers and all seven Delhi Lok Sabha members have been instructed to take people’s feedback on issues faced by them.”

Another party leader said the BJP is following the same strategy it had adopted during the Lok Sabha poll earlier this year by declaring candidates early. “We want the candidates to become household names,” he added. Delhi BJP general secretary Pavan Rana also shared on X photos of party meetings in North West and Chandni Chowk districts. “The meetings saw in-depth discussion on the upcoming events,” he said.

Published - October 16, 2024 12:49 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.