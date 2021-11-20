BJP announces protest against new excise policy

New Delhi

20 November 2021 01:49 IST

The BJP on Friday announced it would launch a citywide movement against Delhi Government’s new excise policy in each of the 70 assembly segments of the Capital.

The Sangharsh Samiti, a committee formed by the Delhi BJP against the policy, has decided to hold an organized movement that would seek participation from every section of the society, the party said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “The policy of flowing rivers of liquor in the streets will not be allowed to be implemented. We will oppose the Excise policy in all assembly constituencies of Delhi by taking together all religious and social organizations, RWAs (residents welfare association) and market associations.”

Advertising

Advertising

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Along with filling its treasury, the Government has prepared the policy to fill the pockets of liquor contractors. It doesn't care whether the younger generation is trapped in the quagmire of addiction; many families will be ruined and the safety of women will be threatened.”