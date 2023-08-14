‘BJP always respected tribals; Jharkhand govt. cheating people’

August 14, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

The BJP appointed Babulal Marandi as its Jharkhand chief recently, a move seen as an attempt to woo tribal voters ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year. Mr. Marandi trashes allegations that his party ignored tribals as he accuses the Hemant Soren government of backing off from its promises. He also denied that the BJP-led Centre is using its agencies to muzzle its opponents and the State Governor is working at the behest of the party. Excerpts from interview:

The ruling coalition in Jharkhand has alleged that the Governor is working at the behest of the BJP...

Ever since C.P. Radhakrishnan assumed the post, I have met him only two to three times. We met the Governor only to submit memorandums regarding failures of the government. The government is levelling allegations as the Governor has returned their Bills many a time.

How you see the State government’s policies, especially with regard to recruitment?

They don’t have any policy. They are cheating the people of Jharkhand. During the 2020 budget session, the government announced ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 as allowance per month to unemployed youth. It’s been more than three years, not a single student has got the allowance. Every year, the government announces recruitment in various departments but in reality, there are no teachers in schools and doctors in hospitals.

Do you think that the office of profit charge against Chief Minister Hemant Soren is going to play a crucial role in the Lok Sabha polls?

It is a big issue and will remain alive till the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him again.

What do you have to say on the allegation that the BJP uses Central agencies like the ED and CBI to target opponents?

The Congress was in power at the Centre when Shibu Soren was put behind bars in a bribery case. When Lalu Prasad had to resign from the post of the Chief Minister after his conviction in the fodder scam, neither the BJP, Modiji nor Amit Shahji were in power. The CBI and ED catch only those who are involved in wrongdoing.

The State government has alleged that the BJP did not do much for the uplift of tribals.

Babulal Marandi has not grabbed the land of any tribal in Jharkhand, neither [BJP leaders] Arjun Munda nor Raghubar Das has done this. The BJP is the party that always respected the feelings of tribals. On 15 November 2000, Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji formed Jharkhand as a separate state for tribals. In the regime of Atalji, a separate Tribal Affairs Ministry was formed; Santhali language was included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. When Narendra Modiji became the Prime Minister, eight Ministers were inducted from tribal communities. India’s President Droupadi Murmu is a tribal.

Tribal bodies in Jharkhand are opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). They fear that their identity will be under threat if it is implemented.

There is unnecessary debate over the UCC. The Prime Minister had just mentioned it as a passing reference during a programme in Bhopal. The UCC is part of the BJP’s manifesto and even the Supreme Court has said that there should be one law. There are some tribal bodies that are talking about their customary law, to which the government will give a serious thought.

What will be the BJP’s priority if it comes to power in Jharkhand?

Our priority will be to stop the rampant corruption in the administration, maintain law and order and to develop the State. We will also stop infiltration in the bordering area of Sahibganj and Pakur because the demography has completely changed there. We will carry out the NRC exercise there.

