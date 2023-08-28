HamberMenu
BJP alleges irregularities in hiring of Delhi school principals

August 28, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 334 government school principals in the city and urged Lieutenant-Goveronr Vinai Kumar Saxena to order a verification of their documents.

The BJP leader claimed that several candidates were selected based on “forged documents”.

In response, an spokesperson for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP has problems with the government’s “inspirational transformation of government schools” over the past eight years.

“The BJP does not want the children of the poor to get quality education,” the spokesperson said.

