BJP alleges ‘injustice’ against Valmikis

The BJP on Tuesday lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the government’s alleged “injustice” perpetrated against the Valmiki community, many of whom were employed by the civic bodies and yet to get their salaries.

North-West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans alleged that the cleanliness workers in the civic bodies here on their toes during the peak of the pandemic while Mr. Kejriwal had “completely disappeared”. The alleged withholding of funds by the Delhi government to the civic bodies was to blame for their plight, the MP said.

