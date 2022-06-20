BJP alleges Delhi govt. of scam in construction of hospitals

Delhi CM indulged in corruption through ‘innovative ways’ when COVID-19 was at its peak: Tiwari

The BJP on Monday accused the AAP Delhi government of perpetrating a scam worth ₹1,256 crore in the garb of setting up seven temporary hospitals during the second wave of COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, earlier this month, granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe the allegations of irregularities in the Delhi Public Works Department’s tenders (PWD) for the construction of the hospitals in 2021. The anti-graft body had sought permission to proceed with its investigation under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In October 2021, the Delhi BJP had alleged corruption in the award of the contract for setting up the temporary hospitals by the PWD. This was followed by a complaint filed by north-east Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari regarding the alleged irregularities with the ACB.

The AAP did not respond when asked for a comment on the matter.

BJP members to visit hospitals

According to the BJP, the Delhi government’s expenditure committee had cleared a proposal of over ₹1,210 crore for setting up the seven temporary hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients on August 10 last year.

“The government passed the tender for ₹1,216 crore, which was later raised to ₹1,256 crore. To bring out the reality about this corruption before the people, all BJP MPs, MLAs and office-bearers will visit these hospitals starting June 22,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said at a press conference regarding the alleged scam here on Monday.

Mr. Tiwari accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in corruption through “innovative ways” when COVID-19 was at its peak.

“Indulging in corruption in the name of giving treatment to people during the peak phase of the Coronavirus pandemic when even strangers were helping each other, is unthinkable,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Mr. Gupta urged citizens that if they come across any ”corruption” activities by the Kejriwal government, they should mail the information to the BJP at an email address ‘corruptionofkejriwal@gmail.com’ that he released in the press meet.