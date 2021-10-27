BJP against opening of new liquor stores

Women oppose outlet in east Delhi

No new liquor shops will be allowed to open in Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said at a protest against one such store, which was led by women residents, in an east Delhi locality on Tuesday.

The women of Nathu Colony in Rohtas Nagar demonstrated against the opening of a new liquor store, questioning why the Delhi Government was not able to provide drinking water to the residents instead.

“Under the new liquor policy, the Delhi Government wants to flood the Capital with alcohol. The Government is not concerned about how this will affect the younger generation, how the safety of women will be endangered, or how many people will become addicted to alcohol,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“This Government is only concerned about its treasury. For this, the Kejriwal Government is ready to stoop to any extent; more than 1,000 liquor shops are now being opened and the entire business of liquor has been awarded to private players,” he alleged.

The women of the locality had, the leader said, sounded the bugle against the new liquor policy and this movement would soon spread across the city.

No new liquor outlet, he added, would be allowed to open in Delhi and the Government should withdraw the new liquor policy, failing which the people would force it to do so.