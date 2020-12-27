Delhi

BJP again invites CM to debate new farm laws

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and party president Adesh Gupta on Sunday said they will clear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “doubts” regarding the three farm laws at a place and time of his choosing. This came a day after Mr. Kejriwal didn’t turn up following Mr. Tiwaris invite to a debate.

On November 23, Mr. Gupta said, Mr. Kejriwal’s government notified one of the three Farm Laws but he was now “trying to prove himself to be farmer friendly” by opposing the laws. Mr. Tiwari said the Chief Minister had challenged the BJP to explain what the benefits of the laws were and this was why he had invited Mr. Kejriwal in the first place.

