BJP accuses Kejriwal of misusing Punjab police

Adesh Gupta. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

April 10, 2022 00:22 IST

Kejriwal is acting against the BJP leaders who exposed his wrong deeds: Gupta

The BJP on Saturday accused the Punjab police of tapping the phones of its Delhi unit’s leaders and trying to harass them, as per instructions from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said it is “shameful” that right after forming a government in the State, Mr. Kejriwal was “misusing the Punjab police” by taking action against “nationalists” opposing the AAP Punjab government’s “misdeeds actively on social media”.

The party alleged that two of its members — Yuva Morcha Secretary and spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal — were being targetted by the Punjab Police.

“The Punjab police reaches the homes of anyone who dares to speak even a word against Kejriwal. It has reached State BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal’s house without any prior intimation. Something similar happened with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga,” Mr. Gupta said.

“We will never tolerate this misuse of power and if this doesn’t stop, we will stage a protest demonstration against the Kejriwal government. Kejriwal is taking action against those BJP leaders who exposed his wrong deeds,” he added.

The Delhi BJP chief said though the Delhi CM spoke of eliminating corruption in Hoshiarpur, the SSP was transferred as soon as he launched an operation against the sand mafia.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said, “It seems there is no democracy in Punjab now. There have been 24 murders there in the last 24 days but instead of taking action in this regard, Kejriwal is indulging in low politics by putting into jail those who dare to speak against him.”

Mr. Verma added that more than half of the states in the country have BJP governments and they could take similar action against Mr. Kejriwal there but do not believe in this low-level politics.

The BJP also said citizens in Delhi entitled to free ration were yet to be disbursed their quota for the month of March.