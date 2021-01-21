BJP accuses Kejriwal of 26,000-cr. DJB scam

The BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being associated with a ₹26,000-crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the last six years.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that in just five years, a loan of ₹41,000 crore had been given to the Delhi Jal Board out of which there was “no account” of ₹26,000 crore.

“The Kejriwal government had promised to provide tap water to every house, but till now one-fourth of Delhi doesn’t even have a drinking water pipeline,” he alleged.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that Chief Minister Kejriwal convene a two-day session of the Delhi Assembly to investigate and discuss the “scam of the Delhi Jal Board”.

“As the allegations levelled against him are based on proof, therefore, he should make it clear to the people of Delhi as to where the money has been spent,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Responding to it, the AAP said: “The allegation by the BJP is completely bogus and frivolous. It’s not even clear what scam are they referring to? The truth is that the BJP is completely rattled by the ₹2500-crore scam uncovered by the AAP in the municipal corporation and is indulging in trash talk to only distract the public from this issue. If there was any scam in the DJB, the BJP would have already unleased the Delhi police, CBI and Anti-Corruption Bureau but they instead chose to talk to the media. The BJP knows the writing is on the wall and that the people of Delhi are going to vote for the AAP in the upcoming civic polls with a historic mandate.”