BJP accuses govt. of trying to shield Nirbhaya convicts

The BJP on Sunday attacked the AAP government for allegedly delaying justice in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case and trying to shield the four convicts.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, the national president of the party’s women’s wing and Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey said lawyer Indira Jaising had appealed to the victim’s mother to forgive the convicts, who are on death row.

Ms. Pandey said Ms. Jaising had been “connected with AAP” and should have “thought not once but a 1,000 times before making such a statement”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the government’s responsibility was to inform the convicts of their punishment when it was handed out by the court in July 2017. He said the government only informed the convicts after two years, delaying the process of them filing mercy petitions.

“Deputy CM [Manish Sisodia] said they don’t have the police under them so they could not do it. But the prison department is with the State government, in Delhi also. It has nothing to do with the police,” he said.

Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi, who had been a member of AAP before joining the BJP in 2015, said Ms. Jaising had been “close to AAP” and represented the government in court. She asked how the government was able to amend the jail manual two years ago if it did not have jurisdiction over prisons. Mr. Sisodia had said on January 16: “The BJP-led government and the Home Ministry directs and controls the police and is responsible for law and order in Delhi and for the administration of Tihar Jail. The D-G of Tihar reports to you and then you blame us for the delay?” He added: “Bring the Delhi Police under our jurisdiction for two days, we will ensure execution of Nirbhaya’s culprits.”