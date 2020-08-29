Delhi

BJP accuses govt. of spending crores on advertisements

The BJP Opposition on Friday accused the Delhi government of spending crores on advertising instead of improving facilities even during the pandemic.

No reaction was immediately available from the government. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the government spent ₹48 crore on advertising from April to July during the pandemic.

“Kejriwal government is spending crores of rupees on advertisements and stopping public welfare schemes by giving excuses of lack of budget,” he alleged.

“If this amount was used to provide food to the poor, 2 lakh people could be given free food every day for five months or 8000 people could be given ration kit free,” he added.

