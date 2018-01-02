BJP accuses govt of promoting pub culture

The Delhi BJP on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “lack of foresight” in promoting issuance of licences to bars and restaurants, while referring to the recent shooting incident at a pub in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash.

Alleging that the Kejriwal-led government could not escape taking responsibility for the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said the government was seeking to promote the issuance of licences to pubs, bars and restaurants in a bid to raise revenue even as the Capital’s youth was being nudged “towards intoxication”.

“That is why incidents like the one that happened in a pub at Greater Kailash are on the rise. It appears to be a defeat of the people of Delhi before AAP legislators and owners of restaurants who are making big money from liquor,” the LoP alleged.

Mr. Gupta said that the government’s decision to issue licences to 50 restaurants, which were closed as per the orders of the Supreme Court, was illustrative of its “motive” and further alleged that there was talk of “exchange of money” in the Excise Department due to “collusion between the Delhi government and the owners of restaurants”.

Violating rules

“By promoting pub culture in Delhi, the government, instead of working to improve the law and order situation in the city, is acting to deteriorate it further. Pubs, where incidents of felony are common, remain open till 4 a.m. in violation of the rules. All this is happening right under the nose of the AAP government which continues to be a silent spectator,” the Rohini legislator alleged.

Mr. Gupta said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced imposition of heavy fines for consumption of alcohol in the open, and the government had put up large hoardings across the city to publicise this. However, drinking of alcohol “openly on the streets” was continuing, Mr. Gupta said.

“The government spends crores to publicise their small achievements but has totally forgotten about the prohibition of Mahatma Gandhi. I demand that it restrict itself from promoting alcoholism and shut restaurants and pubs operating late in the night after the stipulated time and serving liquor in violation of rules,” he added.