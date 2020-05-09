Delhi

BJP accuses govt. of failing to deal with COVID-19

Leaders worried about spike in cases

BJP MLAs on Friday accused the Delhi government of “completely failing” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, at a meeting of the Delhi BJP Legislature Party chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Expressing concern over the “rapidly growing” cases of COVID-19 in the Capital, BJP MLAs said that the death of a policeman due to lack of treatment had “exposed” the claims of the Delhi government in this regard.

The MLAs demanded that one of Delhi’s major hospitals be identified for the treatment of all “COVID-19 warriors” in the city.

“Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar’s companions took him to two examination centres — Ambedkar Hospital and Deepchand Bandhu Hospital — but he was not admitted anywhere. Eventually he died. The case is a testimony to the Delhi government’s failure to deal with the disease,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of suppressing figures related to deaths due to COVID-19.

