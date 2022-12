December 23, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday accused the Delhi government of perpetrating a “big scam” in the ration delivery system by extending undue benefits to a private transport company. He sought the L-G’s intervention in investigating the “scam”, Due to the scam, he claimed, lakhs of ration card holders hadn’t received food grains for two months. The Delhi government did not offer a comment on the issue.