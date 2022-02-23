BJP accuses Delhi govt. of neglecting women anganwadi workers

‘No attention being paid to women protesters who are on strike for last 23 days’

‘No attention being paid to women protesters who are on strike for last 23 days’

The BJP on Wednesday criticised the Delhi government’s for its ‘neglect’ towards the protesting women anganwadi workers. Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that for the last 23 days these women have been leaving their homes and families to sit on a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the hope of justice, but no attention was being paid to them. “These women, working as anganwadi workers and helpers, have been demanding a raise in their salary for the last several years. At present their salary ranges from ₹4,800 to ₹9,600 per month. How can she survive in such a small amount,” Mr. Bidhuri asked. “Last time in August 2017, after a 58-day strike, it was announced that the workers’ salary will be increased but they have not received the increment amount till date. In September 2019, instead of increasing the salary, it was reduced through the issuance of a notification,” the BJP leader said. Mr. Bidhuri questioned how the Delhi government could make the claim that Delhi’s workers were being given the highest minimum wage in the country when it was not paying its own employees the minimum wage. The minimum wage in Delhi was ₹19,473 for a skilled worker but only 25% of this amount was being paid to anganwadi workers and they deserved to get at least the minimum wages announced by the government. “It is ironic that the Delhi government pressurises the private sector for minimum wages but does not pay it to its own employees,” Mr. Bidhuri said. “The salary of anganwadi helpers and workers should be increased to ₹20,000 to ₹25,000,” he said.