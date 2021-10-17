BJP accuses Delhi govt. of ‘harassing’ farmers

‘Under its black laws, city government depriving the farmers of their rights’

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Saturday accused the Delhi government of “harassing” the Capital’s farmers after a delegation from 47 villages in the city called on him here.

Under its “black laws”, the Delhi government was depriving the farmers of their rights, Mr. Gupta alleged after discussions with the delegation.

Apprising him about their problems, the party stated, the farmers alleged that over the last three to four years, the work of mutation in urbanised villages had been stopped without any written orders.

When the head of a farmer’s family dies, his heir has to run from pillar to post for getting ownership rights, the party claimed the farmers had alleged.

The farmers had, the party alleged, complained about being exploited for decades under the guise of Section 33. At the same time, if a farmer wanted to sell a part of his land, he was forced to sell the entire land, claimed the party.

After hearing them out, Mr. Gupta said, “Their demands are genuine and we can feel their pain. We are with you and will fight a decisive battle for your just demands and rights.”