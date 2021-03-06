BJP accuses Delhi govt. of bulldozing democracy

New Delhi

BJP demands restoration of Question House

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Friday accused the Delhi government of bulldozing democracy and snatching away the right of MLAs by doing away with the Question Hour during the upcoming budget session of the Delhi Assembly beginning on Monday.

Terming it an assault on democracy, Mr. Bidhuri said the Question Hour was an important component of business of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha proceedings and by doing away with this critical instrument, the government was seeking to escape its responsibility of answering questions related to issues concerning the people of Delhi.

“The Question Hour is one of the most important platforms of a democratic institution,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

