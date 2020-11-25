BJP accuses Delhi govt. of ‘betraying’ farmers

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of deluding the people of the Capital by claiming it was distributing medicine to farmers to make fertilizers from paddy stubble.

Alleging that farmers in Delhi had not received any such solution yet, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri visited the Ghoga village in the Narela Assembly and the Daryapur, Harevali, Nagal, Bazipur and Majra Dabas village areas in the Bawana Assembly, seeking proof.

“Why is CM Kejriwal doing so much false propaganda by betraying the farmers? Today the farmers of Delhi have exposed the lies of the Kejriwal government,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“The Delhi government, doing politics in the name of farmers, is not making fertilizers from paddy stubble anywhere in Delhi. The Kejriwal government is registering a case against the farmers and fining ₹50,000,” he also alleged.

Mr. Gupta accused the Delhi government of not even paying the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers despite it being fixed by the Centre. He alleged that the government was engaging in “politics of lies” by betraying farmers.

“The BJP will not let this drama of the Kejriwal government to succeed and will not let any kind of injustice happen to the farmers,” Mr. Gupta said.