BJP accuses Chinese app firm of ‘interference in election process’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against a Chinese firm, operating multiple apps on social media websites, for allegedly interfering in the “Indian election process.”

Delhi media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi, who filed the complaint, alleged, “A Chinese firm is running the Helo App, TikTok, Byte Dance for interfering in the Indian election process through its social media applications.”

“Stern action should be initiated against the company and persons behind the above mentioned social media applications for violating Section 125 of RP Act 1951,” he added.

Mr. Bakshi also questioned the “foreign interference” in Indian electoral process and the usage of “morphed images to spread misinformation among the masses” further demanding that the EC should ensure no such misinformation campaign is conducted in India till the general elections are over.