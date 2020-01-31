BJP accuses AAP of using stir for proxy campaigning

The BJP on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to include expenses on protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Delhi Assembly election expenditure incurred by Aam Aadmi Party candidates, accusing AAP of using these demonstrations for proxy campaigning.

A delegation of BJP leaders, including Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Bhupender Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi, submitted a representation to the ECI saying that AAP was campaigning for the February 8 elections in the “guise of protests against the CAA” in Shaheen Bagh and other places in Delhi. The BJP said the protests in Delhi were being held on behalf of the AAP.

“The leaders of AAP are openly supporting as well as encouraging such protests,” the representation read, citing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s remarks to a television channel that he stood with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The BJP added that AAP MLA and candidate Amanatullah Khan, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Wakf Board, had announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed in the anti-CAA protests in the country. The party alleged that AAP had violated the model code of conduct provisions regarding election expenditure. The party demanded that the ECI appoint an independent election expenditure observer to look into the matter on the ground.