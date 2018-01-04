BJP accuses AAP of betraying Delhiites

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Aam Aadmi Party had “betrayed” the people by nominating “two businessmen” to the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the AAP’s decision belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it had stormed to power in Delhi.

Creating controversy

“With every political decision, Arvind Kejriwal creates controversies or degrades the standard of political discourse and today the controversy over the party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections has proved his controversial image,” the BJP leader said.

According to Mr. Tiwari, the episode around Rajya Sabha nominees and the way in which Mr. Kejriwal was being accused of making deals for nominations, had maligned not only his image but that of the Rajya Sabha too.

“The way in which Arvind Kejriwal has disregarded his own party leaders and shown arbitrariness in the nomination for Rajya Sabha establishes that he is not a democratic head, but a Tughlaqi ruler,” he further alleged.