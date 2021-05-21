Delhi

BJP accuses AAP govt. of reduced testing

The BJP on Friday accused the Delhi government of reducing the testing rate so as to hide the real numbers and show that everything is under control.

The large number of deaths due to the virus had, however, put paid to this “design” as many patients continued to struggle for their lives while scores of others were forced to leave the city, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

The Delhi government in a statement said this is a frivolous allegation since Delhi has consistently been testing the highest nationally at 4,000 tests per million population, which is 4 times the national average.

