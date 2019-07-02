BJP accuses AAP govt. of partaking in ₹2,000-crore scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of partaking in financial “bungling” to the tune of ₹2,000 crore, nepotism and endangering the lives of children studying at government schools across the Capital.

Based on a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query related to the cost incurred for the construction of schools as well as rooms on school campuses under its jurisdiction, filed by BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana, the BJP, quoting figures from a reply furnished by the Public Works Department (PWD), alleged that a single room had cost the state exchequer an estimated ₹24.85 lakh.

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, responded to the allegations by challenging the BJP to “arrest” him if he had done wrong or apologise to the people of the Capital for levelling such allegations.

“The AAP is answerable to the people of the city who have the right to know how a single school room can cost close to a whopping ₹25 lakh. Simple calculation reveals this much and this is, clearly, a scam. The BJP is not going to take this matter sitting down. The party will file complaints with both Delhi Police and the Delhi Lokpal in addition to taking the details of this scam to the people,” Mr. Khurana said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that the cost of constructing rooms, which was possible in about ₹3 to 5 lakh, notwithstanding, the Kejriwal government had awarded contracts of ₹25 lakh per room to those “favoured” by it.

“Most of the persons, out of 34 who have been awarded contracts for constructing classrooms, are either relatives of Mr. Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia or close to them. Stone slabs and T-iron have been used in these classrooms, which are among the most cheapest materials, for construction,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

“There are 12,748 under-construction rooms on which the Kejriwal government is spending ₹2,892 crore whereas the cost of construction of these should be ₹892 crore at the present market cost,” he added, demanding Mr. Sisodia’s resignation. According to the reply furnished to Mr. Khurana, he said, the Delhi government had already made a payment of ₹78 crore as the first instalment even as, according to prevailing market rates, the cost of construction of a room came to about ₹1500 per sq. ft.