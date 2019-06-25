BJP accuses AAP govt. of fooling people over Wi-Fi services

The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of “fooling” Delhiites with its poll promise of providing city-wide Wi-Fi services.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana took to Twitter to share a reply from the Public Works Department (PWD) to allege that the AAP government’s ambitious project was only on files and being circulated between departments.

“Preliminary estimate is being submitted for getting administrative approval and expenditure sanction of competent authority,” the reply from the PWD, dated May 16, stated in response to Mr. Khurana’s query regarding the status of the project. “I asked the government through RTI when WiFi will become available in Delhi. Look at the reply yourself it is still doing the rounds in files [sic],” Mr. Khurana tweeted.

“For five years all you have done is fool the people Arvind Kejriwal. Don’t worry in a few days the people are going to okay the BJP [over you] [sic],” Mr. Khurana added.