BJP accuses AAP govt. of corruption in installation of high-mast national flags

The BJP on Friday accused the AAP government of seeking to extract monetary benefits through corruption in its bid to “politicise nationalism” in the Capital.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana questioned why the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) had first issued a tender for double the amount allocated for the installation of the Tricolour at 500 locations across the city and then cancelled it.

While Mr. Khurana alleged that the whole exercise reeked of corruption, the PWD said it would install 500 high-mast Tricolours across the Capital by the end of December and had invited fresh bids to execute the project.

“You will remember friends that Arvind Kejriwal government, in this budget, had promised to install the national flag at 500 places in Delhi. Have you seen a single 35-metre flag installed by the Delhi government till now??” Mr. Khurana tweeted.

“The reason seems to be clear and reeks once again of corruption. ₹45 crore in the budget, ₹85 crore in the tender. This tender too was cancelled,” Mr. Khurana added.

According to PWD officials, earlier the height of high-mast flags was set at 35 metres but now there will be around 40 flags, which will be higher than 35 metres. However, remaining flags, out of the 500, will have the 35-metre height.

The project is being executed by the PWD under Delhi government’s Deshbhakti Budget to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence. The PWD had floated a tender for installing 495 high-mast Tricolours with 35 metre height but it was cancelled earlier this week.

According to the official, now five out the 500 high-mast flags will be erected by August 15: the department said it had already erected 100-feet high Tricolours at East Kidwai Nagar, East Vinod Nagar and Rani Bagh and the remaining two would soon be hoisted in Kalkaji and Dwarka.