BJP accuses AAP govt. of ₹1,131-crore power scam

The BJP Opposition on Monday accused the Delhi government of perpetrating an alleged scam worth ₹1,131 crore in collusion with power distribution companies in the name of subsidy and fixed charges in electricity bills.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged the citizens were getting electricity bills of up to 94 days without subsidy and the Kejriwal government's “silence” on the issue was “proving” that power company sent “huge bills” with their consent.
“Even after 2 lakh small and big industries were closed in lockdown, huge electricity bills have been charged from them through fixed charges and average bills. There are more than 7 lakh shops and offices in Delhi from whom huge electricity bills are also being charged in the name of these charges,” he alleged.
“Messages are being sent to disconnect the electricity connection if the bills are not paid, which shows the inhuman behaviour and insensitivity of the Delhi government. The BJP demands that the benefit of subsidy be given to consumers and the fixed charge in electricity bills of commercial places should be removed with immediate effect,” he said.
