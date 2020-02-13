BJP accepts defeat with humility: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at an event organised by Times Now, said the BJP “accepted its defeat” in the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly elections with “humility.”

Arguing that the party viewed elections as an opportunity to “widen its ideological base,” Mr. Shah said the BJP didn’t contest elections “solely to win” them.

“For some political parties, elections may be an opportunity to form government or replace an incumbent government but for the BJP, which is an ideology-based party, victory or loss certainly have their respective meanings but these are not the reasons for which the BJP contests elections,” he said.

“Since I entered national politics, I have hit the ground and contested them with all I have... this is not the first time we have lost an election... or... results have been the opposite of what was expected... I accept this defeat with all humility and we will ensure that we sit in opposition responsibly and ensure that the government functions properly,” he said.

Elections, the former BJP national president said, were a combination of “several factors including ideology.”

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections, he argued further, did not mean that the BJP’s “ideology had been rejected.”

“It would be erroneous to say that the election results seek to convey that the BJP’s ideology has been rejected... by that logic [Delhi Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal came third in the Lok Sabha elections — does that mean the people had rejected him? And if that was the case what explains the Delhi results?” the Union Home Minister asked.

“...since the party was formed in 1950 till 1977 we sat in opposition but we never abandoned it [the party’s ideology]... we demanded that Article 370 be removed then and we believe the same now,” Mr. Shah said further.

Speaking about the Shaheen Bagh protests, Mr. Shah said, “these are not democratic protests... if those protesting have the democratic right to say what they are, so do we.”