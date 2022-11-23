BJP, AAP take potshots at each other over Jain’s jail video

November 23, 2022 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The BJP on Tuesday sharpened its attack on AAP following news reports claiming that the prison inmate seen massaging jailed Minister Satyendar Jain, in a purported video leaked from Tihar jail, was a rape accused charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In response, AAP said the BJP should first tell people what facilities were offered to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his jail term in Gujarat.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence over the issue. “Was some kind of offer or assurance given to this criminal for massaging Satyendar Jain?” Mr. Bidhuri said. He claimed the CM hasn’t removed Mr. Jain from the Cabinet so far because “he [CM] is afraid that his exploits with hawala traders may also come out”.

Hitting back at the BJP, AAP’s Delhi chief Gopal Rai said, “When Amit Shah was in jail in Gujarat, a special jail was created for him… in India’s history, no other person has been provided such facilities in any jail.”

He claimed that while AAP’s election campaign is focussed on the issues of development, the BJP is working to malign the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Earlier on Saturday, the two parties locked horns after purported videos showing Mr. Jain being massaged in his prison cell emerged on social media. While the BJP accused Mr. Jain of violating the jail manual, AAP said he was receiving physiotherapy as recommended by a doctor. Tihar jail officials were not available to comment on the matter.

