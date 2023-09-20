ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, AAP spar over delay in salaries of bus marshals

September 20, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not paying salaries to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus marshals for the past five months. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not paying salaries to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus marshals for the past five months. In response, AAP said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ordered the disbursal of salaries; however, the delay in payments was due to the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023, which effectively gives the Centre control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the city. Several DTC bus marshals The Hindu spoke to said they had not received salaries for the past three months. Some cluster bus marshals reported not being paid for up to five months.

CONNECT WITH US