‘BJP, AAP shadow-boxing over settling slum dwellers’

Cong. chief says parties fooling people

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that the BJP and AAP were shadow-boxing over the issue of slum dwellers near railway lines facing imminent eviction. The Congress alleged that both parties are doing nothing to save those people.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that despite being in power, the BJP and AAP fooled the people by trading charges and counter-charges instead of taking strong steps to address the relocation issue of the slum clusters. “Delhi Congress has filed a petition along with the aggrieved party, on the guidance of senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, in the Supreme Court on Friday against its order for the demolition of the slum clusters adjacent to railway tracks. Congress will do whatever is possible to protect these clusters as people have been living there for the past 30-40 years and they feel betrayed,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar added that the BJP and AAP promised in their election manifestos that they would relocate the slum dwellers or give them in-situ flats, but nothing had happened and they were creating political melodrama.