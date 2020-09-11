‘BJP, AAP shadow-boxing over settling slum dwellers’

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that the BJP and AAP were shadow-boxing over the issue of slum dwellers near railway lines facing imminent eviction. The Congress alleged that both parties are doing nothing to save those people.
Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that despite being in power, the BJP and AAP fooled the people by trading charges and counter-charges instead of taking strong steps to address the relocation issue of the slum clusters. “Delhi Congress has filed a petition along with the aggrieved party, on the guidance of senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, in the Supreme Court on Friday against its order for the demolition of the slum clusters adjacent to railway tracks. Congress will do whatever is possible to protect these clusters as people have been living there for the past 30-40 years and they feel betrayed,” Mr. Kumar said.
Mr. Kumar added that the BJP and AAP promised in their election manifestos that they would relocate the slum dwellers or give them in-situ flats, but nothing had happened and they were creating political melodrama.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath