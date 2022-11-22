BJP: AAP leaders ‘demanded ₹80 lakh’ for Rohini D ward

November 22, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Monday released a ‘sting operation video’ against AAP, accusing its leaders of demanding money from a prospective candidate in exchange for a party ticket from Rohini D ward for the MCD polls.

Releasing two clips purportedly shot by former AAP leader Bindu Sriram at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Delhi government Minister Gopal Rai’s close friend and AAP co-ordinator for Rohini Assembly constituency Punit Goyal, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta’s relative Dinesh Shroff, and Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide R.R. Pathania demanded ₹80 lakh from Bindu Sriram to recommend her name to senior leaders.”

Ms. Sriram said that many people had such “proofs” but were scared to come out in public.

Mr. Patra also claimed that AAP has a “PAC committee” for decisions related to ticket distribution. “In the videos, these junior AAP leaders can be clearly heard taking [the] names of Gopal Rai, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi Marlena, and Adil Khan, who are in [the] PAC which takes the final decision,” he said, demanding an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Hitting back, AAP leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said that “scared of a defeat in the MCD polls”, the BJP was releasing “fake stings to malign AAP”.

While noting that “some people have started to act like brokers” to take advantage of the “high demand” for AAP’s tickets, Mr. Pandey said, “The reality is that if the BJP had really done something in 15 years, they would be able to talk about their work and not find the need to manufacture fake sting operations before the MCD elections.”

