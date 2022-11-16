BJP, AAP launch theme songs for municipal poll campaign

November 16, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP unit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched their respective campaign theme songs, a day after the parties filed their nominations for the December 4 civic body polls. Both parties claimed that it represented the “voice of the people”.

They took on each other by highlighting various issues such as corruption, pollution and cleanliness through the songs in an attempt to get an edge ahead of the municipal elections.

Works done at Centre

Once again banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his works at the Centre, the Delhi BJP’s song titled ‘BJP Ka Matlab Seva Hai, Sevak Apna Banaye Rakhna’ highlighted schemes like free vaccines and free ration during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme. The song also mentioned some of the works, the BJP claims, the party has done during its 15-year-long rule at the corporation, including door-to-door garbage collection, beautification of parks and lakes and reducing the height of city’s three landfill site.

The video song also featured issues on which the BJP has been attacking AAP in the run-up to the polls, including water pollution in the Yamuna, air pollution, excise policy 2021-22 and the alleged construction workers financial aid scam.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written and sung the song and former State unit media relations head Neelkant Bakshi is the creative director for the musical video, while Punjab-based artist Baljeet gave music for it.

Mr. Tiwari said, “This song is not just the call of Delhi. The BJP has decided to take it to the streets.” The song was launched by State unit president Adesh Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Mr. Tiwari and other leaders.

AAP’s song

AAP’s song is titled “MCD me bhi Kejriwal”, which says that people have made up their minds to bring AAP to power in the MCD. The song also attacks the BJP for alleged corruption in the MCD and says that the mountains of garbage have to be removed from Delhi.

It was sung by senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey and lyrics were written by Lokesh Singh of the Cultural Cell of AAP Bihar state wing. The song has been composed by Sushant Asthana who has studied music from Trinity College, London.

‘BJP has failed’

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said at the release of the song, “The MCD’s primary task was to keep Delhi clean. However the BJP has colossally failed to perform its duty. People gave one chance to Arvind Kejriwal and he transformed education-healthcare, gave free electricity, sent elderly for free pilgrimage.”

He alleged that on the other hand, the BJP only gave garbage mountains during its 17 years of reign in the MCD.

“If CM Arvind Kejriwal could bring so much progress in merely five years, why couldn’t the BJP-ruled MCD do anything in 17 years. The BJP had wreaked havoc in Delhi for 17 years; every Delhiite is asking what did the BJP do in the past 17 years,” he said.

