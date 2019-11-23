BJP, AAP clash in RS over Capital’s water quality

The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members clashed in Rajya Sabha on Friday over the quality of water being piped to households in Delhi, prompting an angry response from Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu who asked members to maintain decorum.

Trouble started when BJP’s Vijay Goel was called to make his Zero Hour submission on the quality of water in Delhi. As Mr. Goel began speaking on the “poor quality and unsafe water” in Delhi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh started countering him in a loud voice.

Mr. Naidu ordered that Mr. Singh’s comments would not go on record and should not be reported. He asked him to sit down as no allegation against any person or government has been made. But Singh continued, angering Mr. Naidu.

“Are you the Minister to correct it,” he asked Mr. Singh. Mr. Naidu also told Mr. Goel that any display of articles published in newspapers, or any other items such as air purifiers or pollution masks is not allowed in the House.