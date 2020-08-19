‘BJP-AAP clash impacting DU colleges’

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that due to the political war between the BJP and the AAP governments, thousands of teaching and non-teaching employees of 12 colleges of the Delhi University, funded by the Delhi government, have not been disbursed their salaries for the past four months.
Governing body
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar said that the AAP government was giving a “flimsy plea” that the governing body of these colleges have not yet been constituted and as a result the future of over 35,000 students has been put on line.
“The non-formation of the governing body in the said 12 colleges is primarily because both the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi are fighting for exercising greater control over these colleges,” Mr. Kumar said.
The Delhi Congress demanded immediate payment of salaries to the employees as it is their basic right and should not be linked to the power struggle between the two parties.
Former Delhi Education Minister Kiran Walia said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had, shockingly, justified withholding of funding to these college alleging corruption.
“The budget allocation of these colleges had gone up over the last five years due to annual increments, dearness allowance as well as the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and starting of new courses after getting due approval from the Delhi government, and not due to corruption,” Ms. Walia said.
