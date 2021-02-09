BJP, AAP candidates file nominations for bypolls

New Delhi

09 February 2021

Election to five wards on February 28

BJP candidates for the municipal corporation by-elections filed their nominations on Monday at the SDM offices in the presence of senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MPs, MLAs, councillors and district presidents, among others.

All five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates also filed their nominations for elections to the five wards, the party said.

The by-elections are scheduled on February 28.

The BJP candidates performed puja with party workers before reaching nomination centres with limited people due to COVID-19 restriction.

BJP pulls up AAP govt.

“We will contest the corporation byelection like a main election. At the time of COVID, the Modi government worked to save Delhiites and on the other hand, the Delhi government slept full time,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the Kejriwal-led government for supporting people who put Delhi in the fire of anarchism,” he added.

AAP confident of win

Durgesh Pathak, AAP in-charge for the municipal corporations, said: “Five candidates of AAP will win by an overwhelming majority. The citizens of Delhi have made up their mind to throw BJP out of civic bodies and elect AAP.”

The party said Dhirendra Kumar filed the nomination to contest from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N, and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N.