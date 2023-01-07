BJP, AAP accuse each other of inciting violence, disrupting proceedings

January 07, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to rig the mayoral election through its attempt to provide voting rights to the 10 aldermen nominated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by the Lieutenant-Governor.

The BJP said that the House was run by its councillor and presiding officer Satya Sharma as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and accused AAP of disturbing the proceedings.

The leaders of both parties also accused each other of instigating violence at the MCD headquarters on Friday.

“BJP’s goons attacked AAP councillor Praveen Kumar for demanding that the elected councillors be administered the oath first, as per the tradition followed in the MCD… Why does Amit Shah want to bulldoze his way into the MCD? Why is the BJP trying to give voting powers to the aldermen?” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Union Minister and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, “All the councillors, whether nominated or elected, have the same rights in the House when it comes to taking the oath. The order of administering the oath is decided by the presiding officer.” She added that AAP leaders and councillors had “come with a conspiracy to cause a ruckus and stop the aldermen from taking the oath”.

On the issue of Mr. Kumar’s injury, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh claimed that AAP councillor sustained the injury while trying to break a microphone. “He [Mr. Kumar] tried to jump on the stage when a nominated member was taking the oath and tried to break the microphone and got injured in the process,” he said.

The BJP also claimed that its Andrews Ganj councillor Sharad Kapoor suffered a ligament tear in his left leg and needed hospitalisation.

‘CM’s provocation’

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva blamed the Chief Minister for inciting his party’s councillors. “For the last two days, the way Arvind Kejriwal himself was making statements on the appointment of the aldermen, disregarding the legal provisions... he was directly inciting his councillors to commit violence,” Mr. Sachdeva said in a statement.

Party MP Manoj Tiwari said AAP councillors attacked their counterparts from the BJP “with blades, sharp glass-like objects and chairs”.