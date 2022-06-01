Bishnoi to be interrogated by Delhi police in connection with Moosewala’s murder

Bishnoi moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to ensure his security if his custody was handed over to the Punjab police

Two days after popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district, the Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained a three-day police custody of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a separate case and will also be interrogating him for Moosewala’s murder.

A senior police officer from the Delhi Police Special Cell said, “We have obtained his (Bishnoi’s) police custody in connection with a case of April where three sharpshooters of the Jitendra Gogi gang were arrested for being involved in several cases of murders and extortion. He will also be interrogated in connection with Moosewala’s death”.

This comes after police sources said that Moosewala’s death was planned from inside the Tihar jail by Bishnoi along with several of his jailed aides. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer through a Facebook post on Sunday.

Bishnoi seeks protection

Bishnoi moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to ensure his security if his custody was handed over to the Punjab police in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

The High Court is scheduled to hear Mr. Bishnoi’s plea on Wednesday.

Bishnoi, in his petition filed through advocate Vishal Chopra, said he apprehended a “fake encounter by the Punjab police due to the political mileage between two political parties due to the recent unfortunate murder of renowned singer namely Sidhu Moosewala on May 29”.

The plea stated that on the evening of May 29, the Punjab police called a press conference where it was alleged that Bishnoi had an involvement in the murder of Moosewala.

Bishnoi had sought a direction to the Delhi police and Tihar Jail authority to ensure necessary security arrangements for him.

His plea also sought that whenever any production warrant against him was issued by any court, the investigating officer be directed to bring him handcuffed because he apprehended that on the way to the court or any other place, the police might kill him in a fake encounter.

Bishnoi is currently in judicial custody and facing trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for running an inter-State crime syndicate.

Plan hatched from Tihar jail

The police sources had added that Bishnoi, along with his associates Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana, hatched a plan from jail number 8 where they used to talk to Brar who further used to communicate with other gang members outside the jail.

A senior police officer had said that Bishnoi used to take the help of his associate Kala Jathedi or other associate’s help in communicating with Brar in Canada who further used to execute the plan.