Bishnoi, Thakur aimed to create disharmony: chargesheet

The creators of Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app wanted to “troll” and “retaliate against” Muslim women and hence they uploaded their photos online and put them up for auction, state the chargesheets filed by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell in the cases.

The chargesheets say Neeraj Bishnoi, 20, and Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, were the “masterminds” of Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals apps, and wanted to “specifically target Muslim women” and “cause them embarrassment”.

Both the accused “intended to create disharmony” by “defaming” Muslim women, said the chargesheet. For Sulli Deals, the chargesheet stated that the app was “not only illegal” but also “inhuman”.

The Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit had filed 2,000-page and 700-page chargesheets in Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals cases respectively, on March 4, before a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Patiala House Courts.

A senior police officer said: “We have annexed various technical evidence such as java scripts and other source code obtained from Bishnoi’s laptop as evidence… we are yet to receive FSL report on Thakur’s devices and it is still pending investigation.”

The officer also said that they are yet to get a response from GitHub and Twitter on some additional information, following which a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in due course.