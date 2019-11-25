Birthday greetings, community lunches, flowers for junior staff

Lower-rank personnel of Delhi Police will now receive birthday greetings and flowers from their senior officers. They will also be invited to ‘bada khana’ (community meal) once every two months and served piping hot cups of tea during late night shifts.

These are some of the measures planned by the Delhi Police top brass to reach out to the junior personnel, said a police officer.

Under the new guidelines set by senior police officers, DCPs of all 15 districts and other units will celebrate birthdays of their subordinates and greet them with a flower on the day.

Grievance redressal

A senior police officer said they are also planning to overhaul the grievance redressal system so that the lower-rank personnel can air their concerns with ease.

Among the other measures, additional DCPs and DCPs will regularly engage with the junior staff and listen to their grievances.

Policemen from district lines will be regularly rotated with police station staff. Cultural events will be organised on frequent intervals, said the officer.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said they had organised a ‘bada khana’ at Kalkaji police station where personnel from all ranks and their family members were invited. “It is just a way of getting close to the lower ranks in police. During the event, senior officers interacted with police personnel and their families and took their suggestions to make thing better,” said Mr. Biswal.

He added that these guidelines are not new but because of work pressure they have not be adopted in full measures. He said the police department is reinducting these exercises to energise and motivate junior staff.

Focusing on hygiene and health of the personnel, the senior officers have redeveloped barracks at Kalkaji police station where around 60 policemen can be accommodated at a time.

“Cots have been replaced with divan beds and trunks have been replaced with lockers. We have provided orthopaedic mattresses, separate mobile charging points, curtains and shoe racks in barracks where policemen staying away from family can relax after duty hours,” said Mr. Biswal.

A dhyan kendra (yoga centre) has also been set up inside the police station where an instructor will come every day to teach meditation to the staff, said the officer.

“It is just a start. After Kalkaji police station, similar facilities will be developed in all other stations in the district,” said Mr. Biswal.

Constable Harish Bhati, who was relaxing in the barracks, said that things are changing in the police department.

“Maybe because of November 5 protest or any other reason, perception of senior officers towards us has changed a lot. Seniors are like our guardians, and when they scold us it is for our betterment. In police, one cannot complain of irregular duty hours because we are the first responders to any crisis situation and we have to prepare for it,” said Mr. Harish.